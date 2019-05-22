Sri Lanka extends Emergency by a month

Sri Lankan on Wednesday extended by a month the state of Emergency that was imposed immediately after the Sunday attacks that killed over 250 people and injured hundreds.

issued a proclamation saying that the emergency would continue for another 30 days, "in the interest of public security, the preservation of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community", reported.

The emergency gives sweeping powers to security forces to arrest and detain suspects for long periods of time.

The government initially imposed the Emergency to crack down on Islamist militants blamed for the April 21 carnage at three luxury hotels, three churches and two other locations. The killings were claimed by the Islamic State.

In the aftermath, anti-Muslim violence broke out in in a backlash against the attacks. Muslim-owned homes and shops as well as mosques were targeted in the riots that claimed one life.

The police and the military say that a "peaceful situation was now prevailing in the country" after they arrested almost all those involved in the attacks. The troops and police, however, remain on alert across the island.

