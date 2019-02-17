Sri Lanka sensation Perera hailed for Test-winning heroics

Perera became a national hero in on Sunday after scoring an unbeaten 153 to guide his country to a sensational first Test victory in

The country's legends and politicians lauded Perera, who has become a linchpin for the ailing national side since fighting off doping charges in 2016.

Former Kumar Sangakkara, who had staunchly defended Perera when he was suspended in December 2015, called the performance at Kingsmead in on Saturday "unreal".

"What an amazing win," Sangakkara said on "One of the best if not THE best overseas win by (Sri Lanka). was unreal."



Sangakkara stood by Perera when he was wrongfully accused of doping in 2015. The International Council lifted the suspension in 2016 and apologised for the botched testing.

Another former said on Twitter: "What a beauty! One of the best innings under pressure." Jayawardena said Perera, who put on a last wicket partnership of 78 had shown "intelligence and mental strength".

Perera scored 67 in an unbroken last-wicket stand with Vishwa Fernando which gave his underdog team a sensational victory.

Sri Lanka's and also took to to hail the win.

"Congratulations to our team on snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat," Sirisena said.

" makes mother very proud today! Keep fighting! "Great spirit by @kusaljperera and all the youngsters #SAvSL," added Wickremesinghe while thanking the national side which has been the butt of jokes due to poor recent results.

"U beauty", said minister on

Sri Lanka won in 1996 and since has been plagued by management scandals, allegations of corruption and squabbling.

They were swept 3-0 in a home Test series against England last year and were then beaten in and

