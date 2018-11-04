Srijit Mukherji's next film based on Shankar's 'Chowringhee'

After the success of two back-to-back films - 'Uma' and 'Ek Je Chhilo Raja' - is set to light up the silver screen again with his next venture ' Regency', a modern-day adaptation of Bengali Shankar's novel 'Chowringhee'.

Mukherji shared a poster of the film on on Saturday, tagging actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Abir Chatterjee and among others.

"After the twin blockbuster box office successes, critical acclaim and festival feathers of # and #EkJeChhiloRaja, comes our next offering..." he tweeted.

The film revolves around the lives and experiences of people who are, in some way or the other, associated with a reputed hotel in central Kolkata.

In 1968, another film based on the classic novel, bearing the same name, was released with matinee idols Uttam Kumar, and in pivotal roles.

"My film has no similarities with the Bengali classic, though it takes inspiration from the same novel. My film is set in 2018 and I have reinterpreted the original plot in the backdrop of modern-day Kolkata," told PTI, adding that the release date is yet to be decided.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)