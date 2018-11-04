JUST IN
Untimely snowfall damages apple crop in Kashmir

Srijit Mukherji's next film based on Shankar's 'Chowringhee'

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

After the success of two back-to-back films - 'Uma' and 'Ek Je Chhilo Raja' - director Srijit Mukherji is set to light up the silver screen again with his next venture 'Shah Jahan Regency', a modern-day adaptation of Bengali author Shankar's novel 'Chowringhee'.

Mukherji shared a poster of the film on Twitter on Saturday, tagging actors Parambrata Chatterjee, Abir Chatterjee and Anjan Dutt among others.

"After the twin blockbuster box office successes, critical acclaim and festival feathers of #Uma and #EkJeChhiloRaja, comes our next offering..." he tweeted.

The film revolves around the lives and experiences of people who are, in some way or the other, associated with a reputed hotel in central Kolkata.

In 1968, another film based on the classic novel, bearing the same name, was released with matinee idols Uttam Kumar, Supriya Devi and Subhendu Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

"My film has no similarities with the Bengali classic, though it takes inspiration from the same novel. My film is set in 2018 and I have reinterpreted the original plot in the backdrop of modern-day Kolkata," Mukherjee told PTI, adding that the release date is yet to be decided.

