Srinagar: Militants hurl grenade at CRPF bunker, no one injured

Suspected militants Thursday lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker here, but there was no loss of life or property as it missed the target, police said.
Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker at Tagore Hall, but it missed the target and exploded on the road, a police official said.
The CRPF personnel responded by firing some shots in the air, creating panic in the area and forcing youngsters in a nearby indoor stadium to flee, the official said.
