Srinagar: Militants hurl grenade at CRPF bunker, no one injured

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Suspected militants Thursday lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker here, but there was no loss of life or property as it missed the target, police said.

The CRPF personnel responded by firing some shots in the air, creating panic in the area and forcing youngsters in a nearby indoor stadium to flee, the official said.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 17:36 IST

