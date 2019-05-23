'Unprepared' Tokyo 2020 boxing boss vows to put athletes first

The hastily put in charge of organising the 2020 competition admitted Thursday he was "totally unprepared" for his appointment, but vowed he would put athletes' interests first.

The tapped Morinari Watanabe from the to run a special taskforce to organise the 2020 competition on Wednesday after stripping the world amateur governing body (AIBA) of the right following misconduct allegations.

The 60-year-old, currently of the International Gymnastics Federation, told reporters at a conference in that the call had come out of the blue.

"It was two days ago at night. I was having dinner and all of sudden, the (country code) 44 appeared on my phone. I was wondering who it was and it was (IOC) (Thomas) Bach!" he said.

"He told me to become of the taskforce. I was happy. I was aware of the challenges and issues and I knew there were athletes who are suffering and if there are athletes suffering, it is the obligation of an member to go out and support them," he said, talking through an

He said he had always tried to put athletes first at the gymnastics federation, even revealing he had asked "to clean the bathrooms" on a recent trip, "because that's what the should be doing".

"Getting the voice of the athletes is really important... I want to understand their concerns," he said.

After months of dancing around each other, the Wednesday delivered a knock-out blow to AIBA, removing its right to organise the Tokyo competition but insisting that a tournament would nonetheless take place.

The IOC had frozen preparations for the boxing at Tokyo 2020 pending a months-long investigation into alleged serious mismanagement at the crisis-riddled association. The details have yet to be hammered out, but the IOC has said qualifications will take place between January and May 2020.

Watanabe said there was "no choice" but to organise the tournament quickly despite the tight time-frame, and joked "I might not be getting much sleep."



Asked what his strategy was, he replied: "I was told just two days ago. This is something I was totally unprepared for. I wasn't expecting this."



He said he would be flying immediately to in to begin work, admitting: "At this point in time, so many things are still unclear.

