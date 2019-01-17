4 held for circulating fake currency

Four people have been arrested here for allegedly circulating fake notes, police said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Arjun, Badloo, Janki and were arrested from a market on Sunday and fake notes worth 1.54-lakh rupees were seized, said of Police (City) Shlok Kumar.

The four confessed to circulating fake to hawkers and vendors in weekly markets. They used to purchase the fake after paying 30-per cent value of the total amount to a person named of Haryana, the SP said.

The fake notes may be printed in or in Police are trying to arrest the main culprit who supplied the fake notes to the accused, the SP added.

