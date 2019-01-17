After Verma, Rakesh Asthana and three more officers 'axed' from CBI

The Centre Thursday curtailed the tenures of and three more senior officers in the CBI with immediate effect, days after the agency's Verma was shunted out by the panel.

Gujarat-cadre IPS Asthana, who had an unprecedented feud with his boss Verma, was sent on forced leave by the government in October last year.

The tenures of Asthana, Arun Kumar Sharma, and of Police Jayant J Naiknavare have been curtailed, the said in an order.

Verma and Asthana had levelled allegations of corruption against each other. They were sent on forced leave by the government.

Amidst the feud between the two, the CBI registered a corruption case against Asthana when Verma was the agency's

Meanwhile, the government appointed M Nageshwara Rao as the

Rao had then transferred Sinha, who was probing the FIR against Asthana, to from the agency's

His transfer was, however, reversed by Verma who was again in January given the charge of the following a decision by the

Verma was shunted out as the by the Modi-led high-powered committee that comprised A K Sikri and as the members.

Verma was then appointed as the of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards. He, however, refused to take up the new post, saying he had already superannuated from the after completing 60 years of age on July 31, 2017.

Verma took over as the for a fixed two-year term on February 1, 2017.

The tenure of Sinha, whose name had also come up in the CBI controversy involving its two top officers, was also curtailed.

Sinha, in a petition filed before against his transfer, dragged the names of (NSA) Ajit Doval, and K V Chowdary over alleged attempts to interfere in the probe against Asthana.

Sharma, who is considered close to Verma, was also involved in the bitter quarrel between Verma and the sacked

Asthana and Sharma are Gujarat-cadre IPS officers. Whereas, Sinha is a 2000-batch IPS of cadre and Naiknavare belongs to 2004-batch cadre.

