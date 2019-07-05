SSST office-bearers to meet PM over development of Shirdi town

Top office-bearers of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) plan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon with a demand for better infrastructure facilities in the town considering the number of devotees.

SSST chairman Dr Suresh Haware and Shirdi MP Sadashiv Lokhande Thursday said they would meet Modi and discuss the issue with him.

They said they want overall development of Shirdi town on the lines of Varanasi.

"PM Modi has launched the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project in Varanasi, which has eased congestion at the temple and made the process of taking 'darshan' of the deity easier. I visited Varanasi and observed the work carried out there," Lokhande said.

"Now I plan to meet the PM and urge him that similar development works be carried out in Shirdi," he added.

Haware said, "There is a need for overall development of Shirdi town with broad roads, improved facilities for the devotees visiting the temple, among other things.

