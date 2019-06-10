Starbucks launches disposable cups trial at UK airport

and environmental charity are launching a trial program to lend passengers at Britain's reusable cups while waiting for their flights in hopes of cutting down on waste.

The one-month pilot program will give passengers at Britain's second-largest the option of borrowing the cup rather than using a paper one and disposing of it before getting on their flights at "Cup Check-In" points. Cups will then be washed and sterilized and returned to for re-circulation.

Organisers hope to put 2,000 reusable cups in circulation at the airport's

says people care about plastic waste but find "it's often hard to 'do the right thing' when travelling." The trial will show whether consumers will accept such projects.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)