Man shot in leg following quarrel over his jailed brother

A 21-year-old youth was shot by some persons after a quarrel over the victim's jailed brother in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri, police said Monday.

Karan, who is a courier delivery boy, suffered injuries in his leg in the Sunday night incident and was admitted to a hospital where he was stated to be out of danger.

He was returning home from a nearby market when a group of three-four persons taunted him over his brother Rahul, who is serving sentence in Mandoli jail, leading to a heated argument, they said.

has nine cases registered against him including that of robbery and murder, police said.

In his statement to the police, Karan alleged that Bunty and Sonu along with a few associates got into an argument with him over his jailed brother. They told him was creating trouble for others in the jail.

The argument turned ugly and one of the them opened fire at the victim following which he sustained two bullet injuries in his leg. He also alleged that the accused have often threatened him over his jailed brother, a said.

The accused who live in the same locality fled the spot after the incident, he said.

Investigations revealed that a relative of Bunty is also serving jail term in Mandoli and that has been getting into fights with other inmates there, the said.

A case was registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused, Jasmeet Singh, of Police (East), said.

Police have also scanned the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the sequence of event. Further investigation is underway, they said.

