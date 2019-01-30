Stay humble, Pogba warns Man Utd after Burnley stumble

Manchester United's late rally from 2-0 down to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw at home to on Tuesday was too little, too late for

Ole missed out on a ninth straight win as despite Pogba's penalty and a stoppage time equaliser from as United dropped two points in the race for a top-four finish after falling behind to goals from and at Old Trafford.

"We are disappointed with ourselves," said winner

"The way that we played when we conceded the second goal (is how) we should have started," he explained.

"You have to learn from your mistakes and next time I think we need to start the game differently. That's it." A two-goal fightback in the final three minutes plus time was reminiscent of the United of old for whom Solskjaer played under Alex Ferguson.

However, after surging back into contention for qualification, United could fall five points off the top four on Wednesday should Chelsea win at Bournemouth.

"Like the says, keep being humble," added "You have to start strong, you have to be aggressive because they were in the first-half.

"I think we played like we were winning maybe 1-0 or 2-0 and that's why the result was like that.

