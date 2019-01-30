Assam Cong delegation urges Rahul to ensure citizenship bill gets defeated in RS

Amid stiff opposition in against the citizenship bill, a delegation from the state on Wednesday met and urged him to ensure that the proposed legislation is not passed in Rajya Sabha, sources said.

The delegation, comprising Pradesh Committee Ripun Bora, of legislature party Debabrata Saikia, party in-charge Harish Rawat besides others apprised Rahul about the prevailing situation in and the Northeast and people's strong sentiment against the bill, which seeks to amend the Citizenship Act 1955 to give Indian nationality to non-Muslims from Pakistan, and

The team requested Rahul to ensure that the Congress does not walk out of the debate on the bill in the and make sure that it is defeated with the help of like- minded parties, the sources said.

Terming the bill as "flawed", the Congress had walked out of the debate in Lok Sabha, which passed it during the Winter Session on January 8. The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Thursday.

The Congress assured the delegation that he would give necessary instructions in this regard, the sources said.

The bill provides for according Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, and after seven years of residence in instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

There has been strong opposition in Assam and other Northeastern states against the bill.

Political parties, students groups and others have been protesting on the grounds that the bill seeks to grant nationality to non-Muslims who have come up to December 31, 2014, thereby, increasing the deadline from 1971 as per the Assam Accord.

Also according to the Assam Accord, all illegal immigrants who have come after 1971, irrespective of religion, have to be deported and this bill violates that.

The (AGP) has quit its alliance with the in Assam protesting against the Narendra Modi government's decision to get Parliament's approval for the bill.

Modi had announced that the citizenship bill is an "atonement of the wrong that was done during India's Partition... will safeguard all who had been victims of the Partition".

Meanwhile, a group of people from staged protests outside Parliament on Wednesday and set on fire copies of the bill.

The slogan shouting protesters were escorted out of the high-security area by police after about 15 minutes of their protests.

