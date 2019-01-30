Asian football body probes shoe-throwing semi-final

Asia's body promised a "thorough investigation" on Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates' turbulent Asian Cup semi-final loss to arch-rivals Qatar, during which fans hurled shoes and bottles.

Plastic water bottles pelted the turf and several shoes were hurled, an Arab insult, as celebrated the second goal in Tuesday's 4-0 rout of the tournament hosts in

twice had to delay taking a corner as objects rained down, and was struck on the head after Qatar's third goal. One plastic bottle struck the crossbar behind Qatari

"The AFC (Asian Confederation) is conducting a thorough investigation into events at the (semi-final)," a told AFP.

"Once the investigation has been completed the AFC will decide on the appropriate steps."



The defeat was deeply embarrassing for the UAE, who are in the midst of a stand-off with in which several countries have slashed diplomatic and transport links, claiming supports terrorism -- a claim the Qataris deny.

authorities bought thousands of spare tickets and handed out them out to fans with Emirati identification, meaning the 42,000-capacity was nearly unanimously behind the home team.

Loud booing and whistling also drowned out the Qatari anthem before the game, which -- who will host in 2022 -- dominated to reach their first Asian Cup final.

"Everybody knows about the problems but we don't care -- we just play football," Qatar defender told AFP.

"Let the people talk, winning 4-0 is more important.

