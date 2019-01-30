Reopening Brexit deal 'not on agenda': Merkel spokesman

on Wednesday slapped down Britain's hopes of persuading to rewrite the deal, with Angela Merkel's saying re-examining the agreement was "not on the agenda".

"Opening the withdrawal agreement is not on the agenda," said Steffen Seibert, a day after British said she would seek to revisit the pact she sealed with the 27 EU leaders at a summit last month.

British MPs late Tuesday voted through an amendment saying they would only support a divorce deal if a controversial "backstop" clause to keep the Irish border open was removed.

The German has taken note of the British parliament's decision to seek "more clarity" on the border issue, said Seibert.

"It is now up to PM to give concrete explanations on this issue to the EU's negotiator and Jean-Claude Juncker," added the

German earlier Wednesday said it remained unclear what the British wants amended.

"It must now quickly say what it wants because time is short," said Maas. He stressed however that and the EU stood firmly behind on the issue.

"We won't allow to be isolated on this question," he said.

hardliners from May's think the backstop -- created to keep the border open with -- could see Britain indefinitely tied to EU trade rules.

The winning amendment calls for the backstop to be replaced with "alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border" -- vague wording that did not pin May to any specific approach.

