Stephen King's 'The Stand' to be made into new TV series

Veteran Stephen King's apocalyptic novel "The Stand" is getting a small screen treatment.

According to EW, the 1978 book will be turned into a 10-episode event series for the streaming service All Access.

said he is looking forward to the project and is pleased that the literary work is getting a new life on a new platform.

"The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they're doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen," he said in a statement.

The plot follows a group of survivors after a plague kills off most of the world's population.

The synopsis of the show reads: "The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man."



The adaptation has been in the works for years by and Boone will also direct.

Casting is yet to be locked.

"The Stand" was previously adapted in 1994 as a four-episode miniseries on ABC, with a cast that included Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, and

