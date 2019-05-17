TMC helped BJP to gain ground in Bengal, not CPI(M): Yechury

CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury has refuted claims that it was helping the get a foothold in Bengal, and asserted will come out with "surprising results" in the polls.

He said it was the which had facilitated the BJP-RSS to gain ground in the state.

"It is a blatant lie that CPI(M) workers are helping the It is a canard spread by the saffron party and the TMC. They are trying to create a narrative that in Bengal, the fight is between the and the Trinamool. This is completely wrong.

"I can assure you that will come out with surprising results. Our performance will be like (football legend) scoring a goal dribbling past his opponents," Yechury said in an interview to a Bengali channel on Thursday.

The senior CPI(M) leader's comments come in the backdrop of allegations by Mamata Banerjee that was working towards transfer of its vote share to the BJP in the fight against the TMC.

The Left Front would get the support of the young generation in the polls, he said.

"The TMC had forged an alliance with the BJP in 1998. In Bengal, after coming to power, the TMC ensured that secular forces are cornered in order to make space for the BJP," Yechury said.

He also said that if the people are allowed to vote freely and fairly, they would cast their ballots in favour of the Left.

