Great Learning launches new programs in DevOps and Full Stack Development

Great Learning, India's leading announced the launch of two new programs - Full Stack Development and Certificate Program.

Currently, has 20000+ job openings for Full Stack Developers and 4500+ for Engineers. The starting salaries for professionals proficient in these areas is often Rs 9 Lacs per annum or more.

According to a report by LinkedIn, the is the no 1 trending jobs in with Full Stack Developers being one of the most in-demand roles in The Full Stack Development program, offered by Great Learning, is a 6-month program where students can learn from expert faculty and develop expertise by working on practical lab sessions.

The Program is being offered in a convenient format for working professionals using a blend of with weekend classroom sessions twice a month - so that they can learn while working in their current job. The program is designed to help students master front end development with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, react and back-end development with Spring and Hibernate, and SQL - skills which leading companies like and are seeking.

The program enables practical learning by replicating a production development atmosphere through pair programming labs, hackathons and periodic code reviews with senior Tech Leads and from leading companies.

By the end of the Program, learners will be able to build their own full enabling them to become production ready developers. The Full Stack program is offered with placement assistance by through its career services program - GL

As part of GL Excelerate, learners get exclusive access to career fairs and opportunities with leading organizations, 1-1 career mentoring from industry experts, interview preparation workshops and guidance on resume building.

Currently, the Program has garnered interest from various candidates working in support, testing, front-end, backend and other IT related roles looking to switch to Full Stack Development through the help of this program.

According to LinkedIn's 33 Most Recruited Roles of 2018 report, is the most recruited job on globally in 2018. Certificate Program is a 3-month with weekend mentorship sessions to help students become proficient in understanding and working with AWS (Amazon Web Services), containers, cloud-native and on-premises DevOps, infrastructure as code, python scripting and more.

The program comprises of 40+ hours of expert instructional content and 150+ hours of overall learning. The programs provide an opportunity for students to get personalized mentorship from DevOps practitioners who have worked with the leading organizations like Dell, SAP, Cisco, Walmart Labs, and

Students will also be able to attend a each weekend to clarify their conceptual doubts, ask questions and discuss use cases with industry practitioners. Students can enrol for the program by filling this registration form.

"Skills in DevOps and Full Stack Development are in high demand today across all types of companies. Our programs delve deeply into both the topics and are designed to enable learning by doing. The hands-on approach that the programs offer, and the access to Full stack developers and DevOps professionals gives learners exposure to the challenges they'll face in these jobs right from the start of the program, and ensures they are job-ready by the time they complete their program", said Harish Subramanian, -

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)