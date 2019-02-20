Stone hurled at Vande Bharat Express, third such incident in two months

A stone was hurled at on Wednesday breaking one of its panes, the third such incident in two months involving India's fastest train, the railways said.

The train was crossing Tundla junction when the incident happened, said.

This was the semi-high speed train's third commercial run after it started operations on February 17.

Earlier, during a trial run between and in December last year, stones were hurled at the train as well. A similar incident occurred earlier that month too.

After the first incident of stone throwing, the (RPF) had started campaigns across the areas where such cases were reported.

Investigation into several incidents of the sort in established that most of the stone-pelters were young children. Since then, the RPF has distributed toys, sweets, colour pencils and other such things to them to stop them from hurling stones at trains.

