Vande Bharat Express delayed by 'dense fog' on first commercial run

The Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi high-speed train, was delayed by more than an hour each way during its first commercial run, officials said on Monday, attributing the to "dense fog".

While travelling from to on Sunday, the train, which was flagged off by on February 15, was delayed by 1.25 hours. On its return journey, it was delayed by 1.48 hours, officials said.

"The train was late because of dense in the Ghaziabad-Tundla section. Due to this, to maintain security of passengers and safety, the train was run at a speed of 60kmph. This is normal during this time of the year. It was environmental conditions that delayed the train," said

After the dissipated, the train, which doesn't have a locomotive, ran at an average speed of 130kmph, officials said.

Due to foggy conditions, the train reached Cantonment station at 3.25 pm instead of its scheduled arrival at 2 pm on Sunday.

It left for New at 4.25 pm on its return commercial journey.

The took place a day after the train broke down on its way back to the capital from following its inaugural non-commercial journey.

In a detailed press release on Saturday night, railways said during the back from Varanasi it was stopped at Chamraula station of National Capital Region, about 18 km after crossing

"There was an issue of communication between the last basic unit of 4 coaches and the rest of the train probably due to some external hit. Thereafter, safety features in the train applied brakes. The train was checked for faults and moved to Delhi," it said.

