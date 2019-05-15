Strict action against those involved in Punjab 'sacrilege' cases: Rahul

Intensifying his attack on the SAD-BJP alliance in Punjab, Wednesday promised strict action against those involved in the 2015 desecration of the

Recalling his previous visit to the town, where the first incident of sacrilege took place and two people died in police firing at protesters, Gandhi said, Your 'dharm' was disrespected.

Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, he promised. I give you a guarantee on this.

The row over the 2015 incidents continues in with the Amarinder Singh-led government, blaming the previous in the state for it.

At another rally on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi's had also tried to corner BJP's ally over the issue.

The focus on the desecration religious scriptures comes at a time when the BJP has renewed its attack on the party over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, both emotive issues in state which goes to the polls on Sunday.

Gandhi also taunted for allegedly failing to keep poll promises.

He contrasted the at the Centre headed by with the BJP government led now by

Modi used to make fun of But after five years now, Modi ji does not make fun of Manmohan ji. Today the country is making fun of him, he said.

He accused Modi of not keeping promises like the creation of two crore jobs and putting Rs 15 lakh into the of every citizen.

Gandhi targeted Modi for likening the country's economy under the as sleeping elephant, and asked where he was when the hard- working farmers ushered in the green revolution.

Accusing Modi of destroying the economy with his two decisions, he said had the PM taken the advice of he would not have rolled out demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Gandhi referred to it as the Gabbar Singh Tax.

He claimed that the former PM had rightly predicted the fall in the country's GDP due to these decisions.

Taking a dig at Modi for his TV interviews, the Congress said the does not talk about issues like unemployment and suicides.

The PM thinks only one person can run the country, but actually it is the people who run it.

announced a memorial at Bargari for those who lost their lives and in the 2015 police firing.

Polling for the 13 seats in Punjab will take place in the last phase of elections on May 19.

