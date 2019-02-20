Strides Pharma Science arm gets USFDA nod for anti-epileptic drug

Science Wednesday said its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for capsules, an anti-epileptic medication.

The approved product is a generic version of Zarontin Capsules, 250 mg, of

" Global, Singapore, has received approval for Capsules USP, 250 mg, from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)," Science said in a BSE filing.

The product was approved in the first review cycle by the USFDA in less than 10 months of filing.

Citing IQVIA data, the company said the US market for Capsules USP, 250 mg, is approximately USD 10 million.

Strides said capsules are part of its niche and small volume product portfolio with limited competition in the US market.

"As part of its portfolio maximisation strategy, Strides will also commercialise the product in other geographies, leveraging its vast footprint in other regulated markets," the company added.

The company's stock was trading 0.46 per cent higher at Rs 404.75 apiece on the BSE.

