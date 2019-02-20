Fire in residential building in Mumbai; no casualties

A major fire broke out at a residential building in South in the wee hours of Wednesday, an said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, fire brigade chief P S Rahangdale said.

The blaze erupted in the nine-storey 'Dharam Villa' building located in Breach Candy area around 12.36 am, he said.

The building's electric duct and wiring, common passage, lift lobby, and doors, windows and wooden panelling from fourth to ninth floors were damaged in the fire, he said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but they faced difficulty in reaching the building due to several cars parked on the road there blocking the way, he said.

The cars had to be towed away to reach the spot, the said.

Fire personnel managed to douse the flames after hectic efforts for around three-and-a-half fours, he said, adding that a probe was on to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

