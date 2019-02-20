JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Lockheed Martin unveils new combat jet F-21 for India

Dunedin (New Zealand), Feb 20 (AFP) Scoreboard of the third and final One-Day international between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Dunedin's University Oval on Wednesday:
Business Standard

CPI(M) accuses govt of betraying farmers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of betraying farmers despite "signing letters of promises" and said their agitation across the country would continue.

About 50,000 farmers from 23 districts are expected to participate in a long march that starts from Nashik on Wednesday. It will culminate in Mumbai on February 27.

"Modi's and BJP state governments are busy with just Jumlas. They betrayed the Annadaata, despite giving signed letters and making promises. But our Kisans won't give up. The March to Mumbai resumes," Yechury wrote on Twitter.

The farmers have been demanding farm loan waiver, minimum support price, irrigation facilities and pension.

Last year, nearly 30,000 farmers had taken out a march from Nashik to Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements