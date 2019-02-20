CPI(M) accuses govt of betraying farmers

CPI(M) Wednesday accused the government of betraying farmers despite "signing letters of promises" and said their agitation across the country would continue.

About 50,000 farmers from 23 districts are expected to participate in a long march that starts from on Wednesday. It will culminate in on February 27.

"Modi's and BJP state governments are busy with just Jumlas. They betrayed the Annadaata, despite giving signed letters and making promises. But our Kisans won't give up. The March to resumes," Yechury wrote on

The farmers have been demanding farm loan waiver, minimum support price, irrigation facilities and pension.

Last year, nearly 30,000 farmers had taken out a march from to

