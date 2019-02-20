Dunedin (New Zealand), Feb 20 (AFP) Scoreboard of the third and final One-Day international between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Dunedin's University Oval on Wednesday:

-
ALSO READ
Long-haul New Zealand-China flight forced back mid-flight
2nd ODI: India post challenging 324/4 vs New Zealand
Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the fifth and final Test between India and ...
Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the fifth and final Test between India and ...
Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the fifth Test between India and England at the ...
-
Scoreboard of the third and final One-Day international between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Dunedin's University Oval on Wednesday:
New Zealand:
M Guptill c Iqbal b Saifuddin 29
C Munro lbw Mortaza 8
H Nicholls c Iqbal b Hasan 64
R Taylor c Mamdullah b Rubel 69
T Latham c Sarkar b Rahman 59
J Neesham b Rahman 37
C de Grandhomme not out 37
M Santner not out 16
Extras: (LB-3, NB-2, W-6) 11
Total: (for 6 wickets in 50 overs) 330
Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-59, 3-151, 4-206, 5-271, 6-284
Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-1-51-1, Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-93-2, Rubel Hossain 9-0-64-1, Mohammad Saifuddin 10-0-48-1, Mehidy Hasan 9-0-43-1, Mahmudullah 2-0-28-0
Bangladesh:
T Iqbal c Latham b Southee 0
L Das lbw Southee 1
S Sarkar b Southee 0
M Rahim c Munro b Boult 17
Mahmudullah c Munro b de Grandhomme 16
S Rahman c and b Southee 102
M Saifuddin c Guptill b Boult 44
M Mortaza c Boult b Southee 2
M Hasan c Guptill b Southee 37
R Hossain run out (Santner/Southee) 3
M Rahman not out 0
Extras: (LB-2, W-18) 20
Total: (all out in 47.2 overs) 242
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 4-40, 5-61, 6-162, 7-170, 8-237, 9-242, 10-242
Bowling: Southee 9.2-1-65-6, Boult 9-1-37-1, de Grandhomme 5-0-18-1, Ferguson 10-0-50-0, Santner 10-2-46-0, Neesham 4-0-24-0.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU