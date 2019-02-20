JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CPI(M) accuses govt of betraying farmers
Business Standard

Dunedin (New Zealand), Feb 20 (AFP) Scoreboard of the third and final One-Day international between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Dunedin's University Oval on Wednesday:

AFP  |  Dunedin (New Zealand) 

Scoreboard of the third and final One-Day international between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Dunedin's University Oval on Wednesday:

New Zealand:


M Guptill c Iqbal b Saifuddin 29

C Munro lbw Mortaza 8

H Nicholls c Iqbal b Hasan 64

R Taylor c Mamdullah b Rubel 69

T Latham c Sarkar b Rahman 59

J Neesham b Rahman 37

C de Grandhomme not out 37

M Santner not out 16

Extras: (LB-3, NB-2, W-6) 11

Total: (for 6 wickets in 50 overs) 330

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-59, 3-151, 4-206, 5-271, 6-284

Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-1-51-1, Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-93-2, Rubel Hossain 9-0-64-1, Mohammad Saifuddin 10-0-48-1, Mehidy Hasan 9-0-43-1, Mahmudullah 2-0-28-0

Bangladesh:

T Iqbal c Latham b Southee 0

L Das lbw Southee 1

S Sarkar b Southee 0

M Rahim c Munro b Boult 17

Mahmudullah c Munro b de Grandhomme 16

S Rahman c and b Southee 102

M Saifuddin c Guptill b Boult 44

M Mortaza c Boult b Southee 2

M Hasan c Guptill b Southee 37

R Hossain run out (Santner/Southee) 3

M Rahman not out 0

Extras: (LB-2, W-18) 20

Total: (all out in 47.2 overs) 242

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 4-40, 5-61, 6-162, 7-170, 8-237, 9-242, 10-242

Bowling: Southee 9.2-1-65-6, Boult 9-1-37-1, de Grandhomme 5-0-18-1, Ferguson 10-0-50-0, Santner 10-2-46-0, Neesham 4-0-24-0.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements