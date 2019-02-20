Dunedin (New Zealand), Feb 20 (AFP) Scoreboard of the third and final One-Day international between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Dunedin's University Oval on Wednesday:

Scoreboard of the third and final One-Day international between and at Dunedin's on Wednesday:



New Zealand:



M Guptill c Iqbal b Saifuddin 29C Munro lbw Mortaza 8H Nicholls c Iqbal b Hasan 64R Taylor c Mamdullah b Rubel 69T Latham c Sarkar b Rahman 59J Neesham b Rahman 37C de Grandhomme not out 37M Santner not out 16Extras: (LB-3, NB-2, W-6) 11Total: (for 6 wickets in 50 overs) 330Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-59, 3-151, 4-206, 5-271, 6-284Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-1-51-1, Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-93-2, 9-0-64-1, 10-0-48-1, Mehidy Hasan 9-0-43-1, Mahmudullah 2-0-28-0Bangladesh:T Iqbal c Latham b Southee 0L Das lbw Southee 1S Sarkar b Southee 0M Rahim c Munro b Boult 17Mahmudullah c Munro b de Grandhomme 16S Rahman c and b Southee 102M Saifuddin c Guptill b Boult 44M Mortaza c Boult b Southee 2M Hasan c Guptill b Southee 37R Hossain run out (Santner/Southee) 3M Rahman not out 0Extras: (LB-2, W-18) 20Total: (all out in 47.2 overs) 242Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 4-40, 5-61, 6-162, 7-170, 8-237, 9-242, 10-242Bowling: Southee 9.2-1-65-6, Boult 9-1-37-1, de Grandhomme 5-0-18-1, Ferguson 10-0-50-0, Santner 10-2-46-0, Neesham 4-0-24-0.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)