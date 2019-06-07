Strike affects inter-state road transport services in Manipur

The 24-hour general strike called by the (KSO) affected inter-state road transport services in on Friday, officials said.

The KSO had called the strike demanding release of 10 members of its Gumpi Block branch arrested by police in connection with setting ablaze of a school on April 25.

Several passenger buses coming from Dimpaur to Imphal were stranded at Taphou Kuki village as large number of KSO volunteers came out to impose the strike, the officials said.

Trucks and stayed off the national highway in the state due to the strike.

Meanwhile, border trade in the Indo- border town of also came to a grinding halt as Imphal- remain suspended due to the strike, officials said.

The strike also affected certain areas dominated by the ethnic community, particularly in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

In district where the strike was also supported by Zomi Students Federation, all markets remained shut and streets wore a deserted look.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)