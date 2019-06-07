JUST IN
Strike affects inter-state road transport services in Manipur

Press Trust of India  |  Imphal 

The 24-hour general strike called by the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) affected inter-state road transport services in Manipur on Friday, officials said.

The KSO had called the strike demanding release of 10 members of its Gumpi Block branch arrested by police in connection with setting ablaze of a school on April 25.

Several passenger buses coming from Dimpaur to Imphal were stranded at Taphou Kuki village as large number of KSO volunteers came out to impose the strike, the officials said.

Trucks and oil tankers stayed off the national highway in the state due to the strike.

Meanwhile, border trade in the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh also came to a grinding halt as Imphal-Moreh passenger services remain suspended due to the strike, officials said.

The strike also affected certain areas dominated by the ethnic community, particularly in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

In Churchandpur district where the strike was also supported by Zomi Students Federation, all markets remained shut and streets wore a deserted look.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 20:25 IST

