Strong 6.3-magnitude quake hits Tibet close to India, no casualties yet

-
ALSO READ
7.0-magnitude earthquake rattles Alaska; US declares emergency
6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Pak, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; no damage
IIT Roorkee's warning system to send alert a minute before earthquake hits
Andaman and Nicobar Islands hit by 9 earthquakes in a span of 2 hours
Philippines quake kills at least 11, rescuers race to find survivors
-
A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck China's remote Himalayan region of Tibet close to India early Wednesday, authorities said.
The epicentre of the quake, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 28.40 degrees north latitude and 94.61 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The quake, which struck at 4:15 AM, jolted Medog county in Nyingchi city which is located close to Arunachal Pradesh.
The state-run Xinhua news agency said that the quake was felt in Tibet.
Tibetan plateau is known to be prone to heavy earthquakes as it sits right over the place where the tectonic Euroasian and Indian plates meet, often colliding with a huge force.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU