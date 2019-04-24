Chabahar port project won't be impacted by sanctions on Iran: US

The project, being developed by India in Iran, will not be impacted by US President Donald Trump's decision not to renew exemptions that let eight countries including India to buy Iranian oil without facing American sanctions, a State Department official said.

"The exception for reconstruction assistance and economic development for Afghanistan, which includes the development and operation of Chabahar Port, is a separate exception, and is not affected by yesterday's announcement," a State Department Spokesperson told PTI.

A day earlier, Trump decided not to grant sanctions exemptions to any oil customers of Iran, further squeezing Tehran's top export commodity.

"The President's South Asia strategy underscores our ongoing support of Afghanistan's development as well as our close partnership with India," the spokesperson said.

"We seek to build on our close relationships with both countries as we execute a policy of maximum pressure on the Iranian regime," said the spokesperson in response to a question on the decision taken by Trump.