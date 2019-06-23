Struggling Pakistan opt to bat against South Africa in crucial World Cup clash

-
-
Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in their crucial World Cup match at Lord's, here Sunday.
Placed at number eight and nine in the points table, South Africa and Pakistan have just three points in their kitty.
Pakistan, the 1992 champions, need to win all remaining four matches to remain in hunt for the semifinals. If South Africa lose today, they will be knocked out of the tournament.
Pakistan have brought back Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi in place of Hasan Ali and Shoaib Malik while South Africa are unchanged.
Teams:
Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir.
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.
