Widespread rain predicted for Konkan, Goa from Sun

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The India Meteorological Department Sunday predicted widespread rainfall over Konkan region in Maharashtra and neighbouring Goa starting from Sunday till June 27.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, the IMD forecast widespread rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra and heavy rainfall in Marathwada, the intensity of which would go down progressively over the week.

Vidarbha would continue to receive moderate showers but the intensity would go down from Monday onwards, the statement said.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 14:30 IST

