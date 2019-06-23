Widespread rain predicted for Konkan, Goa from Sun

The Meteorological Department Sunday predicted widespread rainfall over region in and neighbouring starting from Sunday till June 27.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, the IMD forecast widespread rainfall in Madhya and heavy rainfall in Marathwada, the intensity of which would go down progressively over the week.

Vidarbha would continue to receive moderate showers but the intensity would go down from Monday onwards, the statement said.

