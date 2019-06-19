Sub-inspector booked for bid to outrage woman's modesty

A was booked for allegedly attempting to outrage the of a 30-year-old woman, an said Wednesday.

Posted at the station in district, SHO Raju Udaiwal was booked following an order by a court on the complaint of the woman.

The woman, in a complaint to police, had stated that she was called at the station by Raju Udaiwal on April 18 this year to record her statement in a case lodged by her family against a neighbour, police said.

The woman alleged that the SHO, while recording her statement, attempted to outrage her modesty, SP said.

On the directions of the SP, a case was registered Tuesday night against SHO Raju Udaiwal under Section 354 of the IPC, said

Further investigation into the matter had been handed over to the Khanpur circle officer, he added.

