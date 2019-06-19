NSUI to pay fees of kids of slain soldiers, farmers seeking admission in DU

The (NSUI) Wednesday announced it will pay the fees of aspirants who are children of slain security personnel and farmers who committed suicide.

The Congress-backed students' body made the announcement on the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's birthday.

The NSUI wants to help the children from families of slain Army and security personnel. For this, it wants to pay one year's fees for the children from these families who are going to take admission in the this year, it said.

The NSUI will also be paying the fees of those who come from the families of farmers who committed suicide due to non-payment of loans to banks, it added.

Students will have to register themselves on 'nnsuifordu@gmail.com', following which the national committee will verify their claims and serve the children from the aforementioned families,the NSUI said.

