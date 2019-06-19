Runaway murder case accused held

A 35-year-old man wanted in a murder case in district has been arrested from Thane, police said Wednesday.

The accused, Balaji Kopanbaine, has been on the run since June 11 this year when he was booked for allegedly killing his Venkati Jagdale, an said, adding that a case was registered against him at Ahmedpur police station in Latur, around 490 km from here.

Police have arrested another person in connection with the murder case, the said, adding that the motive behind the crime is not known yet.

Kopanbaine was picked up from Dyaneshwar Nagar here Tuesday night by a team of police personnel on a tip-off, he said.

Kopanbaine is also wanted for allegedly abetting suicide of his first wife in Parli.

