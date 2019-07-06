SucSEED Venture Partners invests in i2iFunding

-
SucSEED Venture Partners has invested Rs 1.75 crore in peer-to-peer lending platform i2iFunding, a statement said Saturday.
i2iFunding, an RBI registered peer-to-peer lending platform owned by RNVP Technology, has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 6.84 crore) from seed investors so far. It has disbursed loans of value more than Rs 36 crore and has crossed monthly disbursal of Rs 4 crore.
In the Pre-Series A funding, i2iFunding raised Rs 1.75 crore from SucSEED Venture Partners, the P2P platform said in a statement.
i2iFunding provides affordable unsecured loans to borrowers such as people with no credit history, small businessmen, self-employed personnel, grade 4 government employees, newly employed salaried personnel, and many others who are not serviced by banks or NBFCs.
It connects verified borrowers looking for unsecured loans with interested lenders registered on the platform.
