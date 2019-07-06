HBO Europe orders Norwegian comedy show 'Wilderness'

HBO Europe has given a series order to Norwegian comedy "Wilderness".

The show, whose Norwegian title is "Utmark", has been created by Kim Fupz Aakeson, who is best known for writing Liam Neeson-starrer film "Cold Pursuit", reported Deadline.

It is set in a small Norwegian town a little north of the middle of nowhere and follows a corrupt sheriff, an alcoholic shepherd, a nature-loving bootlegger, a God-hating pastor and a grieving pimp.

The show will be directed by Dagur Kari of "The Good Heart" fame and produced by Finn Gjerdrum and Stein Kvae. Hanne Palmquist, Steve Matthews and Antony Root will executive produce.

"Wilderness" will begin shooting this summer in Norway.

