Sudden showers bring relief to Pondy

Sudden rains lashed Puducherry Sunday, bringing much needed relief to the people reeling under hot spell.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told reporters here that steps were underway to harvest rain water as rural areas were hit by a near drought situation.
He also said a detailed plan was being drawn up to desilt water bodies.
