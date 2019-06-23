Sudden showers bring relief to Pondy

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Sudden rains lashed Puducherry Sunday, bringing much needed relief to the people reeling under hot spell.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told reporters here that steps were underway to harvest rain water as rural areas were hit by a near drought situation.

He also said a detailed plan was being drawn up to desilt water bodies.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 20:35 IST

