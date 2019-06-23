CAIT delegation to visit Singapore looking to boost trade ties

-
A delegation of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will depart for Singapore on Tuesday on a three-day visit with a view to create a pilot for a trade corridor.
The delegation is making this visit on the invitation of Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Infocom Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA).
"As a part of the visit and with a view to create a pilot for an India Singapore Trade Corridor, MAS and IMDA have invited CAIT, accompanied by GlobalLinker to a three day visit to Singapore as a part of a 'Study Tour'," CAIT stated.
The primary objective of the Study Tour is to immerse CAIT officials in the concept of Business Sans Border (BSB) an initiative of MAS and IMDA by leveraging Global Linkers participation and to get the views of the CAIT representatives on the BSB program construct and to secure their participation in the pilot programme.
A few other related meetings are also being organised including a meeting with the Singapore India Chamber of Commerce to explore the Singapore India Trade corridor opportunity and with the Singapore Business Federation, the traders' body said. The delegation will be led by CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.
