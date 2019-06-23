CAIT delegation to visit Singapore looking to boost trade ties

A delegation of the Confederation of All Traders (CAIT) will depart for on Tuesday on a three-day visit with a view to create a pilot for a trade

The delegation is making this visit on the invitation of Monetary Authority of (MAS) and Infocom Media Development Authority of (IMDA).

"As a part of the visit and with a view to create a pilot for an Singapore Trade Corridor, MAS and IMDA have invited CAIT, accompanied by GlobalLinker to a three day visit to Singapore as a part of a 'Study Tour'," stated.

The primary objective of the Study Tour is to immerse officials in the concept of Business Sans Border (BSB) an initiative of MAS and IMDA by leveraging Global Linkers participation and to get the views of the representatives on the BSB program construct and to secure their participation in the pilot programme.

A few other related meetings are also being organised including a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce to explore the opportunity and with the Singapore Business Federation, the traders' body said. The delegation will be led by CAIT

