Vatican women's team refuses to play after anti-abortion protest

The newly formed women's team called off a friendly match in after several Austrian players protested the church's anti-abortion stance, an Austrian official said Sunday.

The side, which was founded this year, refused to play Saturday after three Austrians lifted their shirts to reveal pro-choice messages painted on their stomachs and backs when the anthems were played before kick-off, said Ernst Lackner, of team.

Lackner said officials had not been aware of the women's protest plans and would review the incident, although he added freedom of expression "should be respected".

"They (the team) didn't come out to play... It's really regrettable the game was called off," he told AFP, adding it was supposed to be the Vatican women's first match abroad.

quoted Danilo Zennaro, a of the Vatican association, as saying that the game was scrapped "because we are here for the sport, and not for political or other messages".

Zennaro and the Vatican's did not immediately return requests for comment.

A said they hadn't expected the protest action to lead to the game to be cancelled.

The Vatican women's team was formed earlier this year, more than three decades after the men's side.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)