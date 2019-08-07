Sudhakar Reddy expresses grief over Sushma Swaraj's death

JUST IN
Schalke boss steps down for three months following 'racist' slur
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

CPIs former general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy has condoled the death of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who died on Tuesday night.

Reddy, in a release, recalled Swarajs services as Union Minister and Chief Minister of Delhi.

BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao, for whom Swaraj had campaigned in the recent Lok Sabha polls, said the departed leader came to be regarded as Chinnamma' next only to Telangana Thalli (Telangana mother).

Swaraj had addressed a public meeting at Nizam College in Hyderabad in support of separate Telangana and also interacted with various sections of society in Telangana, including weavers and fishermen, Rao said.

Rao, who paid his last respects to Swaraj in Delhi on Wednesday, said Swaraj knew the socio-economic condition of Telangana people well.

First Published: Wed, August 07 2019. 17:15 IST

