Sufi meet held in Ajmer

A meeting of the All India Sufi Council was held in Rajasthan's Ajmer city on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by Ajmer Dargah Dewan Zainul Abedin and saw participation from members across various states.

In a statement, the of the council, Syed Nasirudin, said the members held a two-minute silence for the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

The members expressed concern over the "rising" atmosphere of hatred in the country and decided that all dargahs in the states would spread a message of peace and harmony and propagate Sufism, Nasirudin said.

The members were asked to join hands with schools and madrasas to propagate the message of peace and harmony, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)