sugar, a nutritional supplement, may both slow growth and enhance the effects of in multiple types of cancer, a study conducted in mice has found.

The study, published in the journal Nature, is a step towards understanding how could be used to help treat

use more glucose than normal, healthy tissues. However, it is very hard to control the amount of glucose in your body through diet alone.

The researchers from the in the UK found that can interfere with glucose to reduce how much sugar cells can use.

" need a lot of glucose to grow, so limiting the amount they can use should slow progression," said from the

"The problem is that normal tissues need glucose as well, so we can't completely remove it from the body," Ryan said.

The study found a dosage of mannose that could block enough glucose to slow growth in mice, but not so much that normal tissues were affected.

"It is hoped that finding this perfect balance means that, in the future, mannose could be given to cancer patients to enhance without damaging their overall health," said Ryan.

The researchers first examined how mice with pancreatic, lung or responded when mannose was added to their drinking water and given as an oral treatment.

They found that adding the supplement significantly slowed the growth of and did not cause any obvious side effects.

To test how mannose could also affect cancer treatment, mice were treated with cisplatin and doxorubicin - two of the most widely used drugs.

The researchers found that mannose enhanced the effects of chemotherapy, slowing growth, reducing the size of tumours and even increasing the lifespan of some mice.

types, including leukaemia, osteosarcoma, ovarian and bowel cancer, were also investigated.

Researchers grew cancer cells in the lab and then treated them with mannose to see whether their growth was affected.

Some cells responded well to the treatment, while others did not, they said.

It was also found that the presence of an enzyme that breaks down mannose in cells was a good indicator of how effective treatment was.

"Our next step is investigating why treatment only works in some cells, so that we can work out which patients might benefit the most from this approach," Ryan said.

"We hope to start clinical trials with mannose in people as soon as possible to determine its true potential as a new cancer therapy," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)