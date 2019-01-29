Angelina Jolie, Taylor Sheridan collaborating on thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

winner Jolie will be teaming up with Taylor on his next "Those Who Wish Me Dead".

The film has been penned by Sheridan, who made his directorial debut with critically acclaimed thriller "Wind River" in 2017. He is also known for writing the screenplays of nominated "Hell or High Water" and Denis Villeneuve's "Sicario".

According to Variety, the new movie is set against a wildfire in the wilderness.

It follows a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder. He is issued a false identity and hidden in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens while the killers are slaughtering anyone who gets in their way in a methodical quest to reach him.

The project will be produced by BRON Studios and Film Rites.

Production is expected to start in May, after completes shooting the second season of series "Yellowstone".

Jolie, is currently working on "Maleficent 2", which is set to release in 2020.

