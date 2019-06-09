JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Indian junior women's hockey team loses to Belarus senior team 4-1

American Airlines cancels 737 MAX flights through September 3
Business Standard

Summer camp for families of Delhi police personnel concludes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A two-week summer camp, organised by the Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS) of the Delhi police for the welfare and skill enhancement of the families of the police personnel, concluded on Sunday.

The PFWS, which oversees the welfare activities of the Delhi police families, had organised the camps at 10 welfare centres and four sub-centres.

The function was felicitated by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who underlined the need and efficacy of welfare activities for the overall morale of the police families.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 23:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU