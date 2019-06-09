Drunk man found hanging in police lock up in dry Bihar

A 26-year-old man, who was arrested on the charge of drinking in dry Bihar, was found hanging in the lock-up of police station of district on Sunday, police said.

(SDPO) Manoj Kumar Sudhanshu said Dilkhush Kumar has committed suicide by hanging in an inebriated condition in the lock up.

Kumar used to drink and beat up his mother and family members, he said.

He was brought to the police station on the written complaint of his mother, the SDPO said.

Initial breath analyzer test and subsequent medical examination confirmed that he had consumed liquor, Sudhanshu said.

Sale and consumption of liquor had been completely banned in by the in April 2016.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination at the and Hospital here.

Sudhanshu said that he would personally inquire into the incident and will try to find out whether or not the incident is the result of any lapse on the part of the police personnel.

