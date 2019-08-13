Sun Pharma net profit up 31% at Rs 1,387 cr in June quarter of FY20

-
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,387.48 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,057.29 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a filing to BSE.
Total revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,374.36 crore. It was Rs 7,224.17 crore for the same period a year ago.
"Pola Pharma lnc Japan became a step-down subsidiary of the company with effect from January 1, 20l9. Accordingly, the results for the quarter include results of Pola Pharma Inc, and hence are not comparable with quarter ended June 30, 2018," the company said.
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 441 per scrip on BSE, up 4.53 per cent from the precious close.
