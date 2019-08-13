Bharti Enterprises names Rajesh Sud as MD of financial services business

on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rajesh Sud as the Managing Director - Financial Services. He will report to Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman,

Sud takes over from Soumen Ghosh (Sam) who successfully led and turned around the financial services business. In his new role, Sud will lead the group's financial services businesses (Bharti-AXA General Insurance and Bharti-AXA Life Insurance) and will also be on the Board of Airtel Payments Bank. In addition, he will guide the groups' current and future interests in the financial services businesses.

Commenting on the appointment, Sunil Bharti Mittal said: "We are delighted to have Rajesh on board. I am confident that Rajesh's vast experience and domain expertise in the financial services sector will add immense value to Bharti's existing business. I wish Rajesh the very best in his new role and thank Sam for his efforts in growing the financial services business and wish him well for his future endeavours."

Prior to joining Bharti, Sud was the Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Max Life Insurance. Rajesh brings over 25 years of experience in the Indian Banking and Life Insurance industry. Under his leadership, Max Life underwent rapid transformation and grew to become the fourth largest private life insurer and the largest non-bank promoted private life insurance company in India.

In the past, Sud also worked as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Esanda Finance India, a subsidiary company of ANZ Grindlays Bank and was the Head of Asset Finance at ANZ Grindlays Bank.

Sud started his career at Bank of America and was a key member of the team that created a very successful consumer banking franchise in India and was an integral part of the team that transited that business to ABN Amro Bank, upon its sale in 1999.

Sud is a Post Graduate in Marketing and Finance from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University. He completed the Advanced Management Programme from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, the USA.