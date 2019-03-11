DDCA cancels Kohli felicitation ceremony in wake of Pulwama attack

The & Districts Association (DDCA) has dropped plans to felicitate along with and in the wake of Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The DDCA had decided to felicitate the three ' legends' before the start of the final ODI between and on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by DDCA after decided to not only call off the IPL opening ceremony but also donate entire budget of the event for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

"We had plans of felicitating Sehwag, Gambhir and Kohli but we decided against it since is also not having an opening ceremony of the IPL," DDCA told on Monday.

"We have also decided to donate Rs 10 lakh to Police's Martyrs Fund. As of now, 90 percent of the tickets that was put on public sale has been sold out," Sharma said.

The DDCA for the first time is giving couple of VIP passes to all the former international players from the state.

"All ex players from Delhi, who have represented deserve respect. This is the least we can do for them when an international match is being held," Sharma said.

As it had been for earlier games, the 'RP Mehra Block' gallery will not be opened for general public as the case is still sub-judice.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)