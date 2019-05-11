Supernovas win toss, to bowl against Velocity

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Supernovas won the toss and elected to bowl first against Velocity in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge, here Saturday.

Teams:

Velocity : Mithali Raj (C), Shafali Verma, Hayley Matthews, Danielle Wyatt, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma, Shikha Pandey, Jahanara Alam, Amelia Kerr, Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophie Devine, Natalie Sciver, Taniya Bhatia, Lea Tahuhu, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav.

