Rahul Gandhi mocks 'workaholic' PM, dares him to debate

Saturday took a jibe at Narendra Modi's reported punishing work schedule and dared him to debate on it, claiming the latter would lose face in fifteen minutes.

Speaking at a rally in Khargone Lok Sabha seat, Gandhi said Modi's "balloon" would burst when the results are declared on May 23.

"Let him (Modi) organise a debate at any place -- in Parliament or I can guarantee to the youths of the country that after 15 minutes of debate, he wont be able to show his face to them," said Gandhi, reacting to statements of BJP leaders that the works up to 21 hours a day.



"When the world sleeps, Modi is awake. In the night he sends money to (businessman) "





Gandhi said Modi, despite "working so much", was unable to answer simple questions, including that of alleged irregularities in the purchase of the fighter jets.

"You (Modi) work so much, then debate with me. When I raised questions on Rafale, he was unable to reply. Even after thinking for 21 hours, he is unable to reply to the four questions (on Rafale)," Gandhi said.



"Modi's balloon will burst with a deafening sound on May 23," he said.

Gandhi, earlier in the day, also addressed a rally in Amjhera in Dhar Lok Sabha constituency.

While Govind Mujalde is the candidate from Khargone, the party's contestant from Dhar is