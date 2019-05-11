Moderate quake jolts Iran's west

An Iranian semi-official agency is reporting that a 5.1 magnitude has jolted the western region bordering

agency reported Saturday the quake hit district, which has a population of roughly 30,000 in western province.

The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 5.3 and said it also jolted Halabjah in Iraq, near the Iranian border.

The report says the epicenter of the was eight kilometers (5 miles) deep.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

A magnitude 7.2 struck in November 2018 a nearby area and injured more than 500 people.

is prone to frequent quakes as it sits on major fault lines.

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake flattened the historic city of in 2003, killing 26,000 people.

