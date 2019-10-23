Suspect whose case led to Hong Kong protests walks free from prison

-
A murder suspect whose case indirectly led to Hong Kong's ongoing protests has been freed from prison.
Chan Tong-kai told reporters Wednesday he was willing to turn himself in to authorities in Taiwan, where he is wanted for the killing of his girlfriend.
He was released after serving a separate sentence for money laundering offenses. Chan could not be sent to Taiwan because semi-autonomous Hong Kong has no extradition agreement with self-ruled Taiwan.
Hong Kong's leader had offered legislation to close what she called a "loophole" but the bill sparked widespread protests over concerns it put residents at risk of being sent into mainland China's murky judicial system.
